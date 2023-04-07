Samantha shares a new photo with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now famous all over India as she has amassed a huge fan following after featuring in the item number of the superhit Telugu film Pushpa. Her personal life has been making headlines too due to her battle with myositis and her divorce.

Former couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who were once one of the most adored celebrity pairs in the South Indian film industry, recently marked the anniversary of their film ‘Majili’. Samantha took to Twitter to re-share a special photo of herself with Naga Chaitanya and other team members from the sets of the film, reminiscing about the memories they made while working together.

Despite their separation, the photo garnered immense attention from their fans, who expressed their love and nostalgia for the on-screen and off-screen chemistry of this once-power couple. Samantha’s gesture of sharing the photo on their film’s anniversary was a sweet reminder of the bond they shared during their time together in the film industry.

The picture was actually shared by the director of Majili on Twitter, Shiv Nirvana. Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not shy away from retweeting it to celebrate the fourth release anniversary of her blockbuster film Majili.

In the group picture, Samantha and Chaitanya were seen standing next to Shiva while they were surrounded by the massive crew. Sharing the picture, Shiv Nirvan wrote, “4 years of #majili Thanks a lot to all the majili fans.” Thankyou my producers and cast and crew for the big support Especially @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 @divyanshak10.” Retweeting the picture, Samantha wrote, “#4YearsofMajili.”

Samantha and Chaitanya worked in three films together before Majili. She will be next seen in Shaakuntalam.