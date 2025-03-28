Samantha shows her love for wildlife during her Australia vacation

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her love of nature and animals, delighted fans with glimpses from her Australia vacation.

The actress visited Featherdale Wildlife Park, where she enjoyed feeding kangaroos and spotting sleepy koalas. Sharing her experience on social media, Samantha expressed her joy in spending time with wildlife, embracing the serenity and charm of nature.

Sharing her series of her photos, Samantha wrote in the caption, “Nature, animals, and good vibes! From feeding kangaroos to spotting sleepy koalas, it was such a lovely time! Major shoutout to the team at @featherdalewildlifepark for all the amazing rehab work they do for Aussie wildlife.”

In the first candid image, the ‘Oo Antava’ girl is seen striking a candid pose for the camera. The next video shows her feeding kangaroos. Other photos from Samantha’s trip capture stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and the serene Australian weather. From majestic kangaroos and adorable koalas to stunning natural scenery, her vacation album is surely a visual treat for her followers.

The ‘Khushi’ actress opted for a casual yet stylish look, sporting a long-sleeved grey shirt paired with classic blue jeans. She accessorized with a hat. One snapshot captured her admiring the breathtaking mountain views, fully soaking in the serene landscape. Another clip showcased a curious koala effortlessly leaping onto a tree branch.

On March 16, Samantha offered a glimpse of her ‘rare night out’ with behind-the-scenes look into her personal and professional life.

The post captured the actress in various moods and roles, from a focused professional to a playful, carefree individual. Among the captions, she mentioned “a rare night out,” hinting at a special evening away from her busy schedule.

In terms of work, Samantha has wrapped up filming for her maiden production venture, “Subham.” Expressing her excitement, she took to Instagram to share the news, stating, “With utmost excitement, we at Tralala Moving Pictures are proud to announce our first theatrical production, Subham, ready for release. Stay tuned!!!”

Beyond her production debut, she has an exciting slate of projects lined up. The ‘Shaakuntalam’ actress will be seen in the upcoming web series “Rakt Brahmand,” where she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, the series boasts an ensemble cast, including Pushkal Puri, Wamiqa Gabbi, and other notable actors.