Samantha slams rumors of financial help during Myositis recovery

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s unwavering determination, positive attitude, and dedication to her work continue to inspire her fans. As she continues on her healing journey, her fans are confident that she will continue to shine brightly in the entertainment industry. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Tollywood actress, who is fighting myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects her muscles, with incredible strength and positivity. Despite her health issues, the actress maintains a positive attitude and has taken a break from work to embark on a healing journey.

Putting Rumours to Rest

Recent reports that Samantha sought Rs 25 crore in financial assistance for her treatment have been debunked by the actress herself. Samantha shot down the rumours in an Instagram story on August 5, claiming that the figures mentioned were far from accurate. The actress asserted her ability to manage her medical expenses and stated that she had not received such a large sum from any leading Telugu star.

She said, “25 crores to treat myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousand suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment (sic).”

Samantha also took advantage of the opportunity to raise awareness about myositis, emphasizing that it affects thousands of people. She advocated for responsible medical information reporting, emphasizing the importance of accurate dissemination of facts about myositis treatment.

On the work front, fans can look forward to her next release, ‘Kushi,’ a romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana, which hits theatres on September 1. This is her first collaboration with talented actor Vijay Deverakonda. Following ‘Kushi,’ Samantha will demonstrate her versatility in the thriller ‘Citadel: India,’ directed by Raj and DK. In the Indian version of the film, she will co-star with Varun Dhawan.