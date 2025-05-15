Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu surely knows how to stay in the headlines. Whether it’s her work or her personal life, she never fails to grab attention. Currently, the actress is taking the internet by storm after sharing a cozy photo with her rumoured beau, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK fame.

Raj, who has become a frequent face on Samantha’s Instagram and has even been spotted visiting her home in Hyderabad, has sparked endless speculation among fans. The duo has been seen together on multiple occasions, further adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Now, if the latest report by Great Andhra is anything to go by, the wait may finally be over. According to GA sources, Samantha and Raj are all set to make their relationship public and no longer wish to keep it under wraps. Reportedly, the couple is planning to announce their relationship officially very soon and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Samantha with her boyfriend director Raj Nidimoru!



Raj directed few movies including hit web series Family Man with Manoj Vajpayee!#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #RajNidimoru #familyman #manojvajpayee #shubham pic.twitter.com/4GcxbRFInC — SUDHEER MAX (@sudheermax) May 15, 2025

Adding to the buzz, another report also suggests that Samantha and Raj are actively scouting for properties and may move in together soon.

For the unversed, Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021. Chay has since moved on and married actress Sobhita Dhulipala a few months ago.

On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De. The two got married in 2015 and reportedly separated in 2022. Shhyamali, a psychology graduate, has an impressive background in the film industry, having worked as an assistant director with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

While neither Samantha nor Raj has officially confirmed the news yet, fans are now eagerly waiting for what could be a big and beautiful new chapter in Sam’s life.