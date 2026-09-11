Samantha to Saina: List of Hyderabad VIPs who got SIR notices

The notices were issued due to various reasons, including 'self name mismatch' and 'unmapped with last SIR'.

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Group of Hyderabad VIPs, including a woman in traditional attire, posing for a photo.
Samantha to Saina: List of Hyderabad VIPs who got SIR notices

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, many prominent personalities, including former Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and former Indian batter VVS Laxman, received notices in Hyderabad.

The notices were issued due to various reasons, including ‘self name mismatch’ and ‘unmapped with last SIR’.

List of Hyderabad VIPs who received SIR notices

Upon checking the ‘List of Persons to Whom Notices Have Been Issued (After Draft Roll Published on 17-08-2026)’, it is found that director SS Rajamouli, sportspersons Pullela Gopichand and Mithali Raj, actors Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata, Venkatesh Daggubati and his two daughters, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand, Ravi Teja, Namrata Shirodkar, Suma Kanakala, Nandini Reddy, Priyadarshi, among others, are also on the list.

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The following is the list of VIPs who received notices, along with Assembly constituencies and part numbers.

NameAssembly namePart numberReason for notice
VVS LaxmanKhairatabad130Self Name Mismatch
Mithali RajMalkajgiri44Unmapped with Last SIR
Parupalli KashyapSirilingampally429Unmapped with Last SIR
Pullela GopichandSirilingampally421Unmapped with Last SIR
Saina NehwalSirilingampally10Unmapped with Last SIR
Venkatesh DaggubatiRajendranagar36
Mahesh BabuKhairatabad165Unmapped with Last SIR
Ravi TejaKhairatabad157Self Name Mismatch
Vijay DeverakondaKhairatabad164Unmapped with Last SIR
Anand DeverakondaKhairatabad164Unmapped with Last SIR
Samantha Ruth PrabhuSirilingampally19Unmapped with Last SIR
Namrata ShirodkarKhairatabad165Unmapped with Last SIR
Suma KanakalaRajendranagar74Self Name Mismatch
SS RajamouliJubilee Hills28Unmapped with Last SIR
Nandini ReddyMaheswaram412Unmapped with Last SIR
PriyadarshiSirilingampally102Parent Name Mismatch

What happens on hearing day?

On the hearing day, the elector has to appear at the designated centre and carry the relevant documents.

At the centre, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) records the voter’s details in the ‘BLO Verification Certificate’ and the ‘Speaking Order’.

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The verification process also includes taking a selfie photograph of the BLO with the elector.

The BLO then photographs the documents produced and uploads the data on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) app.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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