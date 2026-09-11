Samantha to Saina: List of Hyderabad VIPs who got SIR notices

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, many prominent personalities, including former Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and former Indian batter VVS Laxman, received notices in Hyderabad.
The notices were issued due to various reasons, including ‘self name mismatch’ and ‘unmapped with last SIR’.
List of Hyderabad VIPs who received SIR notices
Upon checking the ‘List of Persons to Whom Notices Have Been Issued (After Draft Roll Published on 17-08-2026)’, it is found that director SS Rajamouli, sportspersons Pullela Gopichand and Mithali Raj, actors Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata, Venkatesh Daggubati and his two daughters, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand, Ravi Teja, Namrata Shirodkar, Suma Kanakala, Nandini Reddy, Priyadarshi, among others, are also on the list.
The following is the list of VIPs who received notices, along with Assembly constituencies and part numbers.
|Name
|Assembly name
|Part number
|Reason for notice
|VVS Laxman
|Khairatabad
|130
|Self Name Mismatch
|Mithali Raj
|Malkajgiri
|44
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Parupalli Kashyap
|Sirilingampally
|429
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Pullela Gopichand
|Sirilingampally
|421
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Saina Nehwal
|Sirilingampally
|10
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Venkatesh Daggubati
|Rajendranagar
|36
|–
|Mahesh Babu
|Khairatabad
|165
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Ravi Teja
|Khairatabad
|157
|Self Name Mismatch
|Vijay Deverakonda
|Khairatabad
|164
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Anand Deverakonda
|Khairatabad
|164
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Samantha Ruth Prabhu
|Sirilingampally
|19
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Namrata Shirodkar
|Khairatabad
|165
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Suma Kanakala
|Rajendranagar
|74
|Self Name Mismatch
|SS Rajamouli
|Jubilee Hills
|28
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Nandini Reddy
|Maheswaram
|412
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Priyadarshi
|Sirilingampally
|102
|Parent Name Mismatch
What happens on hearing day?
On the hearing day, the elector has to appear at the designated centre and carry the relevant documents.
At the centre, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) records the voter’s details in the ‘BLO Verification Certificate’ and the ‘Speaking Order’.
The verification process also includes taking a selfie photograph of the BLO with the elector.
The BLO then photographs the documents produced and uploads the data on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) app.