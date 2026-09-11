Samantha to Saina: List of Hyderabad VIPs who got SIR notices

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, many prominent personalities, including former Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and former Indian batter VVS Laxman, received notices in Hyderabad.

The notices were issued due to various reasons, including ‘self name mismatch’ and ‘unmapped with last SIR’.

List of Hyderabad VIPs who received SIR notices

Upon checking the ‘List of Persons to Whom Notices Have Been Issued (After Draft Roll Published on 17-08-2026)’, it is found that director SS Rajamouli, sportspersons Pullela Gopichand and Mithali Raj, actors Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata, Venkatesh Daggubati and his two daughters, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand, Ravi Teja, Namrata Shirodkar, Suma Kanakala, Nandini Reddy, Priyadarshi, among others, are also on the list.

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The following is the list of VIPs who received notices, along with Assembly constituencies and part numbers.

Name Assembly name Part number Reason for notice VVS Laxman Khairatabad 130 Self Name Mismatch Mithali Raj Malkajgiri 44 Unmapped with Last SIR Parupalli Kashyap Sirilingampally 429 Unmapped with Last SIR Pullela Gopichand Sirilingampally 421 Unmapped with Last SIR Saina Nehwal Sirilingampally 10 Unmapped with Last SIR Venkatesh Daggubati Rajendranagar 36 – Mahesh Babu Khairatabad 165 Unmapped with Last SIR Ravi Teja Khairatabad 157 Self Name Mismatch Vijay Deverakonda Khairatabad 164 Unmapped with Last SIR Anand Deverakonda Khairatabad 164 Unmapped with Last SIR Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sirilingampally 19 Unmapped with Last SIR Namrata Shirodkar Khairatabad 165 Unmapped with Last SIR Suma Kanakala Rajendranagar 74 Self Name Mismatch SS Rajamouli Jubilee Hills 28 Unmapped with Last SIR Nandini Reddy Maheswaram 412 Unmapped with Last SIR Priyadarshi Sirilingampally 102 Parent Name Mismatch



What happens on hearing day?

On the hearing day, the elector has to appear at the designated centre and carry the relevant documents.

At the centre, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) records the voter’s details in the ‘BLO Verification Certificate’ and the ‘Speaking Order’.

The verification process also includes taking a selfie photograph of the BLO with the elector.

The BLO then photographs the documents produced and uploads the data on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) app.