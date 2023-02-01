Samantha to walk out of Kushi? Here’s what we know

Hyderabad: ‘Kushi’ is Tollywood‘s most anticipated film which features Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry and are eagerly anticipating updates on the film. Unfortunately, various incidents have caused delays in the film’s production, adding more to the anticipation.

The movie shoot for Kushi was temporarily halted due to Samantha’s health issues, but it has yet to resume. Rumors are circulating in the Telugu media that Samantha has requested script changes, while the director, Shiva Nirvana, is unwilling to make changes and is also requesting new schedule regulations, which could be contributing to the delay. Speculations were also rife that Sam might quit project if the makers fail to fulfill her demands.

However, Samantha’s team has quashed all the ‘false’ rumours. They said that Samantha will shoot for her OTT series Citadel for eleven days, and once she is done with that, Sam will head straight to the sets of Kushi in Hyderabad.

The film director Shiva too took to his social media page and wrote, “#khushi regular shoot will start very soon everything is going to be beautiful”.

On the other hand, Samantha is also busy with her new Telugu film, Shakunthalam, directed by Gunasekhar. She is playing a princess in this film, which will be released on February 17.