Samantha under fire over ‘controversial’ scene in Kushi song

Hyderabad: Samantha, a well-known actress in Tollywood, is currently the subject of a new controversy following the release of the second single from the movie Kushi. The song “Aradhya” quickly became a chartbuster because of its beautiful lyrics, captivating tune, and pleasant picturization of a happy couple deeply in love after their marriage.

Despite the song’s success, a specific moment in the lyrical video has sparked a heated debate.

Samantha’s co-star, Vijay Devarakonda, is seen touching her hand with his leg in what appears to be an intimate gesture. This portrayal has raised eyebrows and drawn comparisons to a previous incident in which Samantha criticized a regressive film poster.

The uproar stems from Samantha’s previous tweet, in which she called a poster for Mahesh Babu’s film “Nenokkadine” regressive. The poster depicted Mahesh walking on a beach while actress Kriti Sanon walking like a four legged animal behind him. Samantha calling the poster regressive and not just that but also deeply regressive. She wrote, “Saw a poster of a yet to be released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive, but its point is actually that it is deeply regressive.”

Samantha’s open criticism of the poster was widely publicized at the time.

With the release of the “Kushi” lyrical second single video, social media users are drawing parallels between Samantha’s previous stance and the recent scene in which Vijay Deverakonda’s leg touches her hand. Some critics argue that Samantha’s silence contradicts her previous comments about regressive portrayals, resulting in a barrage of trolling for the actress. Let’s check the comments below.

Samantha has yet to respond or address the controversy as it gains movement. Fans and followers of the actress are eagerly awaiting her response, hoping for a clarification or explanation for the apparent contradiction in her views.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Kushi, and a web series called Citadel in Bollywood, starring Varun Dhawan.