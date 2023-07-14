Work woes for Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad?

Rashmika Mandanna is currently prepping up for her next Bollywood movie Animal with Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been making waves in the entertainment industry, capturing the attention of fans and media alike for various reasons, from personal life to her growing presence in Bollywood.

She is now back in the news and this time it is for her Tollywood project. Rashmika Mandanna’s anticipated comeback in Tollywood seems to have hit a roadblock as rumors circulate about her losing a coveted project opposite Nithiin.

The talented actress, who had been devoting her attention to Hindi ventures, including an upcoming film alongside Ranbir Kapoor, had been gearing up to make her mark once again in the Telugu industry with Venky Kudumula’s directorial. It was announced official on Ugadi in March this year with a viral hashtag ‘VNRTrio’.

Venky Kudumula, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna have earlier delivered a hit with their first collaborative film, Bheeshma.

However, a latest report in Great Andhra suggests that trending Tollywood sensation Sreeleela has reportedly stepped in to replace Rashmika.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding this development, fans eagerly await further updates on the casting shuffle and Rashmika’s future projects in Telugu cinema apart from Pushpa 2 (a pan-India project).

Rashmika Mandanna is currently prepping up for her next Bollywood movie Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

