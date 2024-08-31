Samantha urges Telangana govt to publish Hema Committee like report

Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu urged Telangana government to publish the submitted sub-committee report on sexual harassment, initially submitted by The Voice of Women.

Welcoming the Hema Committee report and praising the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala for their role in advancing the movement against sexual harassment, The Voice of Women—a support group in the Telugu film industry established in 2019—urged the Telangana government to address their rightful demand and release the sub committee report.

The report can help frame government and industry policies to establish a safe working environment for women in the Telangana film industry.

On Instagram, Samantha expressed her support for the release of the sub-committee report, while anchor and Tollywood actress Jhansi also shared the post, joining the movement.

The Hema Committee Report focuses on gender discrimination and harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Established in 2017 after a sexual assault incident, the committee, led by Justice K. Hema, investigated the safety and working conditions for women. The findings were submitted in December 2019 and made public on August 19, 2024.

Key findings revealed widespread sexual harassment, unsafe working conditions, and significant pay disparities between male and female actors. Many women reported a culture of intimidation from powerful individuals, which discouraged them from reporting misconduct. The report recommended establishing Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) for safe reporting and implementing gender awareness training for industry stakeholders.

The report has sparked increased awareness and discussions about gender equality, encouraging more women to share their experiences. Film associations are beginning to reconsider their policies to enhance safety for women, and the report has contributed to a growing #MeToo movement within the industry, prompting calls for accountability among powerful figures.