Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda’s new pic breaks internet, fans say ‘cute together’

Hyderabad: South Indian actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda broke the internet on Thursday with their latest photo from Turkey. Fans are swooning over their adorable chemistry and have dubbed them ‘cute together’. Samantha took to her official Instagram account to share a sweet photo of herself and Vijay enjoying a lunch date.

The photo was accompanied by a touching caption in which Samantha referred to Vijay as her ‘friend’ and expressed her feelings about their journey together. She wrote, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!”.

The emotional note moved fans, who flooded the comments section with love and support.

The talented duo is reportedly filming a song for their upcoming film ‘Kushi’ in Turkey, but the specifics of their schedule have not been revealed. ‘Kushi,’ directed by Shiva Nirvana, is significant because it marks Samantha and Vijay’s second collaboration after their successful pairing in ‘Mahanati.’

Samantha wrote a touching birthday tribute to Vijay earlier this year, calling him her ‘favourite co-star’ and wishing him all the best in his endeavours.

‘Kushi,’ a romantic drama, had been delayed due to Samantha’s health issues, but it will now be released on September 1, 2023, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

As Samantha and Vijay continue to enchant audiences with their on-screen magic, fans eagerly await the release of ‘Kushi’ and are eager to witness yet another memorable cinematic experience crafted by this dynamic duo.