Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved stars in Indian cinema. She is known for her strong acting, fashion sense, and bold choices. Fans admire her confidence and energy, which is why she is always in the news. Whether it is about her movies, personal life, or social media posts, Samantha always creates a buzz.

Samantha’s Dubai Viral Video

Recently, Samantha shared a reel on Instagram from her Dubai trip. The video was titled “Dubai for a minute.” It showed her enjoying different moments, but one short clip stood out. In the video, she was seen holding hands with a man in a black jacket and jeans. Fans quickly guessed that the man was filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOFy43eEZOu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fans React with Excitement

The reel became very popular within minutes. Many fans commented, asking if Samantha was “soft launching” her new relationship. One fan wrote, “Finally what she deserves.” Another said, “Did she just make it official?”

Actor Varun Dhawan left a heart emoji, and Disha Patani commented, “So cute.” Fans were happy to see Samantha smiling and glowing.

Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj worked together in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Since then, they have often been seen together, which has led to dating rumours. Reports say Raj divorced his wife in 2022 and has been close to Samantha after that. Still, neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed the news. Samantha’s manager has also called it just a rumour.

Samantha’s Upcoming Projects

On the work side, Samantha is busy with Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The series, produced by Raj & DK, also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is expected to release in 2026. Meanwhile, The Family Man 3 will release later this year.