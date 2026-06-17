Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in the spotlight, and this time, the buzz around her is bigger than usual. After staying away from films and public events for some time due to health issues, the star actress is now actively promoting her much-awaited Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaram.

Her energy during the promotions has caught everyone’s attention. From attending events to giving back-to-back interviews, Samantha is looking confident, cheerful, and fully involved in the film’s release plans.

Pregnancy Rumours Trend On Social Media

Amid this strong comeback buzz, another topic has now gone viral on social media. Several posts are claiming that Samantha is pregnant and may soon enter a new phase in her personal life as a mother.

Fans are sharing congratulatory messages and calling it “double happiness” for Samantha, as Maa Inti Bangaram is also releasing this week. However, it must be noted that Samantha has not made any official statement about these pregnancy rumours. For now, it remains only social media speculation.

Her recent saree appearances during the promotions of Maa Inti Bangaram have only fueled the speculation further, with many social media users claiming to have spotted a baby bump.

Maa Inti Bangaram Gets Strong Business Before Release

Apart from the personal life buzz, Maa Inti Bangaram is already creating positive talk in the trade circles. The film has reportedly recovered its full production investment even before release through theatrical and non-theatrical rights.

For a female-led Telugu film, this is being seen as a strong commercial signal. The demand from buyers across territories and platforms shows the trust the market has placed in

Samantha’s star power and the film’s content.

What is making fans more emotional is Samantha’s happy and active presence during the promotions. After facing myositis and taking time for treatment and recovery, her return with such confidence is being seen as a big positive sign.

Whether the pregnancy rumours are true or not, only Samantha can confirm. But one thing is clear, fans are happy to see their favourite actress smiling, working hard, and returning to cinema with Maa Inti Bangaram.

With the film releasing worldwide on June 19, all eyes are now on Samantha’s powerful comeback at the box office.