Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying a successful phase both personally and professionally. While her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is performing well, the actress also announced that she is expecting her first child. Amid the celebrations, Samantha has also found herself at the center of social media discussions after sharing marriage advice at the film’s success event, with many users drawing comparisons to an old statement made by Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha’s advice on relationships and marriage

During the event, Samantha was asked what message she would like to give young people, especially women, about relationships and marriage. Responding to the question, the actress said, “Never think that your partner will come and complete you. First become a complete person yourself, and then look for a partner. That’s when a relationship can truly succeed.”

While Samantha’s advice was widely appreciated, some social media users were quick to connect it to a remark made by Sobhita during her wedding celebrations with Naga Chaitanya. In a video from that period, Sobhita had expressed her happiness by saying that Naga Chaitanya “completes” her.

The similarity between the two statements has led to speculation online, with some wondering whether Samantha’s comment was an indirect response. However, there is no indication that the actress was referring to anyone in particular, and many believe she was simply sharing her personal perspective on relationships.

Meanwhile, yesterday Samantha confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, putting weeks of pregnancy speculation to rest. Sharing the happy news, Samantha revealed that she will soon be taking a maternity break.

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.