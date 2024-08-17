Samantha’s Mumbai stint fuels rumours of her love affair in Bollywood

Mumbai: Speculations surrounding actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s personal life have intensified following the engagement of her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala. Rumors are now swirling that Samantha has found love again, this time with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, of the popular directing duo Raj & DK.

Samantha was spotted in Mumbai on Friday, fueling further speculation. The actress was photographed by paparazzi near her vehicle, casually dressed in a white checkered shirt paired with a gray t-shirt, a green single-stone ring, and no makeup. This appearance in Mumbai has sparked buzz about her possible plans to shift her base to Bollywood, with reports suggesting she has been turning down several significant offers from Tollywood.

Recently, a Reddit user claimed that Samantha is in a relationship with Raj Nidimoru. The two have worked together on multiple projects, including the upcoming thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny. While neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed the relationship rumors, the speculation continues to build.

Raj Nidimoru, who is married to Shhyamali De, has made a name for himself in the Indian film industry. Alongside DK, he has directed several box office hits, with The Family Man being one of their most successful projects.