Samantha’s RARE comment on Naga Chaitanya before his wedding

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of India’s most loved actresses, known for her blockbuster movies and charming personality. Recently, she took a break from films to focus on her health after going through a tough phase in her personal life. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya ended their four-year marriage, a decision that made headlines. Despite these challenges, Samantha has remained strong and focused on her career and well-being.

In a recent chat with her Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan, Samantha shared a surprising comment about her past and indirectly made a very rare comment about Chay. When Varun asked her about the most useless thing she had spent money on, she replied, “My ex’s expensive gifts.” Though she didn’t name Naga Chaitanya, fans quickly guessed who she meant. Samantha admitted spending “quite a bit” and moved on from the topic with a laugh.

The comment caused a buzz online, with fans recalling reports of Samantha gifting Naga a costly bike during their marriage. While some praised her honesty, others felt the comment might have been unnecessary.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is starting a new chapter. He is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December. The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a location chosen for its emotional value to his family. Naga has expressed excitement about the traditional ceremony.