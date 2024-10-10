Samantha’s Tollywood break: Why is she not signing films here?

Hyderabad: It’s been a while since Tollywood fans have seen Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a major Telugu film. Her last appearance was in Kushi (2023), where she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Since then, the actress has remained relatively quiet regarding new Tollywood projects, leaving fans wondering about her absence from the Telugu film industry.

Though Samantha began her acting career in Tamil cinema, it was her successful stint in Telugu films that made her a household name. Over the years, she delivered several blockbusters, cementing her place as one of Tollywood’s top actresses. Even after her marriage, she continued to score big hits. However, health issues and personal challenges eventually prompted her to take a much-needed break from work.

Transition to Web Series and Selective Roles

Post her successful stint in the second season of The Family Man, Samantha has been flooded with offers in the web series space. The actress, known for her versatility, expressed a desire to take on more challenging and unique roles, prompting her to explore digital platforms. Directors Raj and DK, who helmed The Family Man, have been central to Samantha’s recent projects, with the actress signing several back-to-back web series with them.

Despite her growing presence in the digital space, Samantha has been keen to return to Telugu cinema. However, it’s reported that none of the recent film scripts she received have sparked her interest. The actress remains in contact with prominent Tollywood filmmakers but is waiting for the right project to make her much-anticipated comeback.

Samantha is eager to work with top stars from the South once again, and fans can expect some big announcements soon.

What’s Next for Samantha?

While her return to Tollywood is still in the works, Samantha is busy gearing up for her role in the highly anticipated web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj & DK, the series is set to be one of her most exciting projects yet.