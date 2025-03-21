Samay Raina delays return to India, reschedules India tour

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina, who was embroiled in the public indecency controversy last month, has further delayed his return to India. He has also rescheduled his India tour.

On Thursday, the comedian took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note in which he said that he has rescheduled his India tour, and assured the audience of his tour that the the money from their tickets will soon be remitted to the source of their transactions.

He wrote, “Hello guys, I’m rescheduling my India tour. You all will get refunds shortly, see you soon”.

This comes after the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy gripped the country last month prior to the social disorder that is currently going around after the release of ‘Chhaava’.

The controversy erupted after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s show went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash.

Video evidence shows that Ranveer, a podcaster, said, “Would you rather watch your parents having sex or join them once and end it forever”.

Following public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Allahbadia and other people associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati. The cyber cell and the Mumbai police are conducting separate investigations in connection with Allahbadia’s remarks on Reina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

An Assam Police team also visited Mumbai last month in connection with the investigation and met the Maharashtra cyber cell officials.

Earlier, Ranveer issued a statement expressing his fear over being subjected to violence as people have barged in his mother’s clinic.

He took to his Instagram, and shared a note in which he wrote, “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients”.

However, he expressed his faith in India’s judicial system, and said that he will put up a fight and won’t bow down in front of people who are threatening him.

He further mentioned, “I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India”, he added.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina is currently out of India, and has so far evaded the legal process.