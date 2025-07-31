Hyderabad: One of the most popular and controversial stand-up comedians and YouTubers, Samay Raina, is all set to perform live in Hyderabad, a city that holds a special place in his heart.

After wrapping up his successful international tour across Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, Samay is now bringing his “Still Alive & Unfiltered” India tour to his home turf. His Hyderabad show is already one of the most anticipated ones, especially considering his emotional connection with the city.

Samay Raina Hyderabad Show Details

Date: August 23

Venue: Shilpakala Vedika

Time: 7 PM

Tickets: Starting from Rs 999

Samay’s videos speaking in fluent Telugu have been going viral on social media lately, surprising many fans. In a recent Instagram AMA, when asked how much Telugu he knows, Samay revealed that he actually grew up in Hyderabad and loves speaking the language whenever he gets the chance.

The comedian’s India tour kicks off in Bengaluru on August 15 and will travel to cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, and of course, Hyderabad.

After the controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent, this tour marks a fresh chapter for Samay and his Hyderabad stop is bound to be a memorable one.