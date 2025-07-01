Samay Raina’s secret connection with Hyderabad will surprise you!

Hyderabad: Popular comedian Samay Raina, widely known for his quirky YouTube content and witty stand-up comedy, recently found himself at the centre of a major controversy that left fans across India stunned. Best known for his sharp humour and spontaneous style, Samay has been making headlines ever since the buzz around India’s Got Latent broke out. Everything about him seems to spark public curiosity.

But here’s something most people don’t know. Samay shares a surprising connection with Hyderabad and the Telugu language. Yes, beyond the punchlines and viral reels, there’s a personal side to him that links him deeply to the city of Nizams.

Who Is Samay Raina?

Samay is a stand-up comedian and a famous YouTuber. He became popular after winning Comicstaan and later started live-streaming chess games. His funny content and smart jokes made him a favorite among young viewers across India.

Samay’s Hyderabad Connection

Did you know Samay grew up in Hyderabad? Yes, you read that right. In a latest Instagram story, when someone asked how much Telugu he knows, Samay said he studied in Hyderabad and loves speaking Telugu whenever he meets someone who knows it.

For the unversed, He was born in Jammu city, Jammu and Kashmir, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. Later, he moved to Pune to pursue higher education, enrolling in a print engineering course at Vidyarthi Griha’s College of Engineering and Technology. While academics were part of his journey, it was during this time that his interest in comedy and content creation began to take shape.

The Controversy Around “India’s Got Latent”

Earlier this year, Samay’s show India’s Got Latent got into serious trouble. A guest on the show, Ranveer Allahbadia, made a bad comment about a contestant’s parents. This made many people angry. Complaints were filed, and Samay had to remove all episodes from his channel. He later said it was a tough time and that he never meant to hurt anyone.

After a few months, the show has quietly returned! It is now being uploaded on a new channel called “India’s Got Latent Clips.” Fans are excited to see their favorite clips again and are hoping for new episodes soon.

What’s Next for Samay?

Samay is now on a big comedy tour around the world. He started on June 5 in Germany and will end in Sydney on July 20. Despite everything, he is still making people laugh and continues to be loved by fans everywhere.