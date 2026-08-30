Samay Raina, Sharon Verma’s ‘Bihari-Kashmiri’ banter sparks row

Mumbai: Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 has landed in another online debate after his banter with comedian Sharon Verma drew criticism from a section of social media users.

While introducing Sharon, who was seated on the panel, Samay did it in his signature style. Referring to her Bihari roots, he joked that she had moved to Mumbai for work “as any Bihari would.”

Sharon was quick with a comeback. Taking a dig at Samay’s Kashmiri identity, she quipped, “Samay is so Kashmiri, he likes to get stoned.”

The exchange drew laughs on the show, but clips of the moment soon sparked a different reaction online. Several users criticised the comedians for turning regional stereotypes and the Kashmiri Pandit experience into punchlines.

The joke particularly triggered debate because the word “stoned” appeared to play on both its slang meaning and stone-pelting associated with unrest in Kashmir.

While some viewers questioned how such jokes were being normalised, others defended the exchange as roast-style humour where both comedians took digs at each other.