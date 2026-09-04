Samay Raina’s IGL ep gets wild with both rumoured girlfriends

Mumbai: Samay Raina has dropped a fresh glimpse of the upcoming India’s Got Latent episode, and the guest panel has already grabbed everyone’s attention.

The new clip features Bollywood star Varun Dhawan alongside 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr, comedian Sharon Verma and stand-up comic Nishant Tanwar. With four completely different personalities joining Samay at the judges’ desk, the episode promises plenty of unfiltered jokes, awkward moments and absolute chaos.

Varun’s presence is undoubtedly the biggest surprise, as fans will get to watch the actor step into Samay’s unpredictable world, where no celebrity is ever truly safe from the jokes. Nishant and Sharon are also expected to add their sharp comic timing, while Medha brings some Bollywood charm to the otherwise chaotic panel.

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However, it is the seating arrangement that might leave the internet more interested than the performances. Social media users had earlier speculated that Samay was dating Medha, before his banter with Sharon sparked another round of dating rumours.

Now, with Medha and Sharon appearing together on the same panel alongside Samay, the upcoming episode has unexpectedly turned into the internet’s wildest crossover.