Sambhal: Hearing today in Allahabad HC on Shahi Jama Masjid case

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court will hear the petition related to the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Tuesday. The case, which has drawn significant attention, will be heard by a bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal at 10 a.m.

The mosque management committee has filed the petition requesting permission to whitewash the mosque premises ahead of Ramzan, a matter that has sparked considerable debate in recent months.

During today’s hearing, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team will submit a report on the cleanliness of the mosque. The ASI was previously directed by the court to inspect the mosque and ensure its cleanliness. In addition, the legal representatives of the mosque committee will file a reply in response to the ASI’s report.

In response to a plea from the mosque management committee, the court had earlier issued a directive on Friday, instructing the ASI to clean the premises of the Shahi Jama Masjid but stopped short of ordering the whitewashing of the mosque before Ramzan. The court also ordered the ASI to appoint a team of three officers to inspect the mosque and submit their findings.

This case remains a focal point of legal, historical, and communal discussions, with its resolution likely to have a significant impact on both the region’s religious dynamics and its legal landscape. The developments will be closely followed by both local communities and legal observers.

The dispute surrounding the mosque stems from a claim that the Shahi Jama Masjid was constructed after the demolition of the historic Harihar Temple, which some believe was located at the same site.

The controversy surrounding the mosque’s origins escalated following a court-ordered survey of the mosque on November 24, 2024. The survey led to violent clashes, with four people losing their lives, further intensifying the sensitive religious and historical dispute.