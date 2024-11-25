Sambhal police firing constitutes murder; mosque survey order was wrong: Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the police firing that claimed the lives of four Muslim youngsters in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Sunday, November 24.

Asaduddin Owaisi raised significant concerns over the violence in Sambhal questioning the police over opening fire at a Muslim crowd during protests against a court-ordered survey of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid.

Owaisi reiterated that the victims were only protesting which is their right under Article 19(1) of the Constitution of India.

While talking to news agency PTI Owaisi stated, “The first thing is that the mosque in Sambhal is not 50-100 years old, but 200-250 years old. The court passed an ex-parte order regarding the mosque without hearing its caretakers, which is wrong. The violence that occurred there, where three Muslims were shot and lost their lives, is something we strongly condemn. This is not firing, this is murder.”

VIDEO | Sambhal violence: "The first thing is that the mosque in Sambhal is not 50-100 years old, but 200-250 years old. The court passed an ex-parte order regarding the mosque without hearing its caretakers, which is wrong. The violence that occurred there, where three Muslims… pic.twitter.com/XwzJiLwpBm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2024

Rise of tension

Tensions have been brewing in Sambhal since Tuesday when the Mughal-era Jama Masjid was surveyed on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site.

The Jama Masjid is a Mughal-era architecture constructed in the 16th century by the first emperor Babar. It is recognized on the official website of the Sambhal district, as a historic monument.

A petition was filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain in the district court who alleged the Jama Masjid of Sambhal is allegedly a temple.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, along with his father Hari Shankar Jain, currently represent similar cases such as the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Gyanvapi mosque row.

Tensions in Sambhal over mosque survey

Tension mounted on Sunday when a second survey was conducted by an “advocate commissioner” as part of a court-ordered examination of the site, prompting a Muslim crowd to gather outside the religious structure.

Subsequently, the crowd clashed with police as they resisted a survey team accompanied by a Hindutva mob chanting “Jai Shri Ram slogans. The police opened fire at the protests, resulting in the killing of Noman, Naeem, 28, and Mohd Bilal Ansari, 25. A fourth injured person died on Monday.

Police alleged the protesters tried to torch government vehicles, pelted stones at them and gunshots were also fired. “We are investigating where the shots were fired from, particularly in the Deepa Sarai area,” said a police officer.

Families of Sambhal victims condemn killings

Families of the deceased accused the Uttar Pradesh police of extra-judicial killings alleging that their sons were unjustly killed by law enforcement.

Owaisi poignantly questioned, “How many people’s blood do you require now, O my fellow countryman?” introducing resonance of sorrow and anger over physical aggression on Muslims in the region.”

Opposition party leaders also condemned the action of the police.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP administration accusing them of inciting communal tensions and failing to maintain peace during such sensitive situations. He urged the Supreme Court to intervene and ensure justice for those affected by this violence.

Curfew in place

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30. The order has been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

“No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer,” said the order, which came into force with immediate effect. Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the BNS.