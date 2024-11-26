Sambhal violence: Life returns to normal as schools reopen after clashes

Sambhal: Two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, life in Sambhal was gradually returning to normal on Tuesday with schools reopening and several shops selling daily essentials resuming operations.

However, internet services continued to remain suspended in Sambhal tehsil.

Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities have called for unity and pledged to rebuild communal harmony even as police and administration officials were continuing to closely monitor the situation, with personnel deployed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams stationed in sensitive areas.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30.

On Tuesday, District Information Officer Brijesh Kumar told PTI that as per the directives of the district magistrate, internet services will remain suspended in Sambhal tehsil till 4 pm on Wednesday.

Although the situation in most parts of the district appeared calm, the area around Shahi Jama Masjid in city’s Kot Garvi neighbourhood remained deserted.

Divisional Commissioner (Moradabad) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Tuesday said, “The situation is normal in Sambhal and most of the shops are open. Some shops are closed in the area where the violence broke out, but in that area too there is no tension as such. There is security deployment and the situation is under control, moving towards normalcy.”

On the legal action after violence, Singh said as police continue to gather evidence, several FIRs have been registered and more could be filed in future. He also warned action against those spreading rumours and engaged in arson.

“The local MP and the son of the local MLA have also been booked for provoking (the crowd). Further probe is ongoing. CCTV footage are being checked. It was a spontaneous action. It was the second time that the survey was being carried out. “Everyone had a chance to present their side in the court, or they could take it up in higher courts. But that was not done…instead such an act was done, which spoiled the atmosphere. No guilty would be spared of strict action,” he said.

DIG Muniraj G said there were no untoward reports from anywhere in Sambhal on Tuesday. “Normalcy is being restored, shops are opening, there is no problem,” he said. Muniraj said the number of arrestees stood at 25 while investigations are on to identify violence suspects.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the mosque was first surveyed on the court’s orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday, a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team resumed its work. They then clashed with security personnel, torched vehicles and pelted stones.

According to official figures, four people have died because of the violence, which has left around two dozen others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured.

Meanwhile, Haji Ehtesham, a Peace Committee member and leader of the All India Traders’ Association, claimed the violence was instigated by outsiders, and what happened was deeply unfortunate.

“We must move on and restore peace. I have been a part of the Peace Committee for years and had also helped resolve tensions in 2013. During the initial survey, I was part of the five-member team, and we cooperated fully with the process,” he said, appealing for calm.

Principal Shiv Shankar Sharma of Saraswati Shishu Mandir noted that such incidents disturb the environment.

“The survey was being conducted as per government orders, there shouldn’t have been any issue. However, the people of Sambhal will rebuild communal harmony and work together again,” Sharma said.

Deepak Kumar, a trader, said Sambhal has always been a peaceful place.

“I don’t understand what happened that day to cause such unrest. Incidents like these also lead to economic losses, but the situation is now normal.

“I’ve reopened my shop, and soon, Sambhal will return to how it was before. Many of my friends are from the Muslim community, and our relationships remain unchanged,” he stressed.

Seema Arya, president of the Women’s Upliftment Committee, said, “The Muslim community should understand that the survey was conducted under court orders, and such extreme reactions were unnecessary.”

“I have many friends from the Muslim community, but self-respect is paramount. Now, peace has been restored,” Arya added.

Chanchal Verma, BJP ward 18 councillor, said the poor have suffered the most due to this conflict.

“But we will all work together to take Sambhal forward again. The Hindu-Muslim unity here will once again set an example. People in this area have always been a model of communal harmony and will continue to be so.

“I have strong ties with many Muslim families, we participate in each other’s events. Incidents like these have happened before, but now we must leave them behind and move forward together,” Verma said.

Police have arrested 25 people so far and registered seven FIRs, naming the Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, and Sohail Iqbal — son of the party’s local MLA Iqbal Mehmood — and 2,750 unidentified individuals as accused.

Meanwhile, Sohail Iqbal said that he was not present at the site of the violence, and refuted the charges levelled against him.

“I have never worked for something which vitiates the peace in Sambhal. We believe in spreading love and serving the people. What has happened is unfortunate, should not have happened. My name has been drawn in it even though I have nothing to do with it, nor did I make any hate speech,” Iqbal told PTI Videos.

While a magisterial probe into the violence is ongoing, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said on Monday that the situation was under control and emphasised that “strict action will be taken against those responsible for the unrest”.