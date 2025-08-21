Sammakka Sarakka Jatara: Telangana govt sanctions Rs 150 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released Rs 150 crore for the arrangements of the upcoming Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, scheduled to be held at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district from January 28 to 31 next year.

Tribal Welfare department secretary Alagu Varshini issued orders sanctioning the funds. The state budget had allocated Rs 152.96 crore for the festival, out of which Rs 150 crore has been released in the first phase.

Women and Child Welfare minister Seethakka said the funds would be utilised to develop infrastructure at Medaram. Works will include the construction of permanent structures, the improvement of roads, the provision of drinking water, electricity supply, sanitation, and other essential facilities.

The Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, held once in two years, is considered Asia’s largest tribal fair and attracts millions of devotees from Telangana and neighbouring states.