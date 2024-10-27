Telangana: Mini Medaram Jatara on Feb 12 in Mulugu

Hyderabad: The Medaram temple trust committee on Saturday, October 26 announced that the four day mini Medaram Jatara is set to begin on February 12 in the Mulugu district of Telangana.

The rituals, including temple cleaning, worship and village confinement are scheduled for February 12. On February 13, deities Sammakka and Saralamma would be worshipped with turmeric and vermilion. The Manda Melige ritual will be held on February 14 and 15.

While the Telangana government conducts a biennial Medaram Jatara, the temple authorities conduct a mini event on demand of the devotees. Locals in Mulugu participate in the event, which is held to commemorate the valour of the tribal women Sammakka and Sarakka against the imperial Kakatiya kings.

The mini jatara is held at the Medaram village in Tadvai Mandal, Mulugu.