Harish Rao asks Telangana DGP to revoke suspension of protesting constables

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao has voiced strong concerns regarding the recent suspension of Telangana Special Police constables, urging immediate action to revoke their suspension on humanitarian grounds.

In a post on X directed at Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), Rao highlighted the plight of the constables and their families, questioning what recourse these officers have when their own fraternity arrests them amid rising tensions.

“Dear @TelanganaDGP Garu, When the existing rules are abruptly modified, genuine requests of Telangana Special Police are not considered, when their agitated families are arrested by their own fraternity, what should the Telangana Special police do? I request you to consider revoking their suspension with immediate effect under humanitarian grounds,” he said.

DGP suspends 39 Spl Police Constables

On Saturday, October 26, the Additional Director General of Police ordered the suspension of 39 Telangana Special Police Constables following protests by the cadres along with their families.

The constables’ spouses, who also came out to protest stated that their husbands were being overworked and treated unfairly, with demands for a more equitable duty cycle.

Previously, constables had a duty cycle of 15 days followed by four days off; however, this has now shifted to 26 days of work with only four days of rest, they added.

The protests escalated as family members rallied for the implementation of the ‘Ek Police’ system, which aims to integrate special police personnel into regular law enforcement roles, similar to policies in Tamil Nadu.

They argued that despite promises from the previous BRS government to reform policing structures, these changes have yet to materialize. The families expressed frustration over frequent transfers and lack of support from the government.

In response to the unrest, DGP Jitender has cautioned constables against participating in protests, emphasizing that such actions could harm the reputation and discipline of the police force.

He reiterated that the current duty system has been effective for decades and highlighted various welfare measures available to police personnel.

Despite these assurances, the dissatisfaction among special police constables remains palpable, as they seek recognition and fair treatment within the law enforcement framework.