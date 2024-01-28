Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha likely to be DyCMs in Bihar

Party sources said that Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will be the deputy CM and will take the oath with Nitish in Raj Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2024 1:28 pm IST
Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary (Twitter photo)

Patna: After Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister on Sunday, BJP elected Samrat Choudhary as its leader in the Bihar Vidhan Mandal and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader.

The party sources said that Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will be the deputy chief ministers and will take the oath with Nitish Kumar in Raj Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Samrat Chaudhary, who is the son of Sakuni Choudhary and is the state president of BJP Bihar unit. He is currently an MLC and comes from Kushwaha caste.

Vijay Kumar Sinha is Kayastha by caste and has a strong hold in the Lakhisarai region. He was earlier holding the post of speaker in the Bihar Assembly in the NDA government between 2020 to August 2022. After BJP came in the opposition, Vijay Sinha became the leader of opposition in the Assembly.

