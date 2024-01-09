Samsung champions on-device AI for future tech leadership

Las Vegas: Samsung Electronics has said it will focus on utilising on-device artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver to sustain its leadership position in the highly-competitive smartphone and consumer electronics markets.

In a press conference here on the eve of the official opening of this year’s annual CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the South Korean tech giant envisioned that AI will revolutionise user experiences, making devices more intuitive and convenient than ever before.

“With the emergence of AI, smarter, better experiences will redefine how we live,” said Samsung Electronics CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee said at the event, reports Yonhap news agency.

“Samsung’s broad portfolio of powerful devices, along with the pursuit of open collaboration, will help bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all.”

Han, who also leads the DX (Device eXperience) division at Samsung Electronics, emphasised the role of AI in enhancing connected experiences and improving daily life in a simple and nonintrusive manner.

The focus is on the on-device AI, ensuring that digital devices are fine-tuned based on user inputs without relying on third-party AI applications.

The company showcased products embodying this vision during CES 2024, including the new 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV featuring the NQ8 AI Gen 3 AI processor.

Samsung Electronics’ AI technology also extends to home appliances, presenting innovations in the kitchen, such as the 2024 Bespoke refrigerator, which uses AI to monitor food inventory and expiration dates.

The move comes about a week before Samsung Electronics is set to unveil its new flagship smartphone Galaxy S24 on Jan. 17 in San Jose, California.

The upcoming model is expected to be equipped with the company’s new generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The on-device AI will likely represent Samsung Electronics’ commitment to innovation in the smartphone category, where differentiation based on features and hardware is increasingly challenging.