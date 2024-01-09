CES 2024: Here are new laptops announced

New Delhi: At CES 2024, brands like Lenovo, Dell, MSI, and Acer have announced a new lineup of laptops with innovative features, including Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities.

Lenovo unveiled the newest lineup of Microsoft Windows 11 ‘Yoga’ laptops that come with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone, a new software for creators, artists, and anybody looking to harness the power of generative AI.

Headlining the new-generation of Lenovo Yoga laptops are the Yoga Pro 9i and the Yoga 9i 2-in-1, which comes bundled with a Lenovo Smart Pen and Sleeve.

The other models the company announced are — Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i, Lenovo Yoga Pro 7, Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, and Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1.

Dell introduced three new gaming notebooks at CES 2024 — the redesigned Alienware m16 R2, the ultra-premium x16 R2, and the m18 R2.

According to the company, the ‘Alienware m16 R2’ is a redesigned gaming laptop that prioritises performance, flexibility and portability.

The ultra-premium ‘Alienware x16 R2’ is engineered for premium performance and can devote up to 175W of dedicated graphics power with 12-phase voltage regulation stacked on top of brand-new Intel Core Ultra processor technology.

Packed with up-to-the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor along with up-to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs, the juggernaut ‘Alienware m18 R2’ promises superior performance, overclocking capabilities, and significant efficiency improvements to thermal capacity.

Moreover, MSI announced the latest AI-powered laptop lineup, with the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) built-in Intel Core Ultra processor.

The company introduced its newly-designed 18-inch gaming laptop family — Titan 18 HX, the extreme performance powerhouse Raider 18 HX, and the lightweight 18-inch gaming laptop Stealth 18 AI Studio.

To showcase extreme performance, both the Titan 18 HX and Raider 18 HX are equipped with Intel 14th gen Core i9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, while the Stealth 18 AI Studio boasts the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

Acer has unveiled new AI-powered ‘Swift’ laptops with new Intel Core Ultra processors.

The Swift family laptops include three models — Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, and Swift X 14.

As per the company, new Swift Go models deliver striking OLED clarity in 14 and 16-inch designs paired with Intel Wi-Fi 7, new usability features, and improved AI-powered abilities.

The Acer Swift X 14 is designed with everything creators and students need — with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, 120+ Nvidia RTX-accelerated apps, and pre-loaded Nvidia Studio Drivers, and includes a Calman-Verified and Acer Light Sensing-enhanced 2.8K OLED display.