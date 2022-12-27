Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra images leaked before launch

Images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been leaked, according to 91mobiles.

The S23+ is shown in pink and the S23 Ultra in green, which are expected to be the signature colors for these devices.

The S23 Ultra is rumored to have a less curved screen, a thinner chin, an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a new 200MP primary camera for improved 8K video recording.

It is expected that these devices will be announced in February and will compete with Apple’s iPhone 14.