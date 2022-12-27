Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra images leaked before launch

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th December 2022 3:12 pm IST
Samsung delays Galaxy S23 series launch to Feb 2023
Representative Image Photo: Twitter/ Onleaks

Images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been leaked, according to 91mobiles.

The S23+ is shown in pink and the S23 Ultra in green, which are expected to be the signature colors for these devices.

The S23 Ultra is rumored to have a less curved screen, a thinner chin, an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a new 200MP primary camera for improved 8K video recording.

It is expected that these devices will be announced in February and will compete with Apple’s iPhone 14.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button