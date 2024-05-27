Samsung launches new smartphone under its Galaxy F series in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday launched a new smartphone under its Galaxy F series — F55 5G, with a 50MP camera in India.

The Galaxy F55 5G will be available in three storage variants — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores at a starting price of Rs 26,999.

The device comes in two colour options — Apricot Crush and Raisin Black.

“With Galaxy F55 5G, Samsung will be offering a classy vegan leather design with a saddle stitch pattern for the very first time in the F series. The classy vegan leather back panel with saddle stitch pattern and the camera deco in a golden hue exudes premium aesthetics,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vive-President, MX Division, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The new smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display that comes with 1000 bits of high brightness. It weighs only 180 gm and measures 7.8mm in width, making it incredibly ergonomic to use, according to the company.

The phone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling through social media feeds smooth for users.

In terms of camera, the device features a 50MP (OIS) ‘No Shake Camera’ to shoot high-resolution and shake-free videos and photos. The camera setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. It comes with a 50MP high-resolution front camera.

The Galaxy F55 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor allowing users to seamlessly multi-task.

It features a 5000mAh battery and supports 45W super-fast charging.