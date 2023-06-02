Samsung may hold next ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event in S.Korea

This summer, Samsung is expected to unveil its latest foldable phones. The headliners will be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Watch 6.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 2nd June 2023 5:38 pm IST
Seoul: A senior Samsung executive on Friday hinted that the tech giant will hold the summer edition of its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on its home turf South Korea for the first time.

“Seoul is meaningful and important,” Lee Young-hee, president of the Global Marketing Center for Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) division, said when pressed about the venue for the upcoming global event.

It was the strongest implication yet from the tech giant that Seoul is high on the list for the biannual event where Samsung unveils the latest flagship Galaxy devices, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung plans to develop chips for XR devices

Usually, Samsung holds its Galaxy Unpacked event in February and August in Europe or the US.

In February, Samsung held an event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — and Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.

With the launch last month of Google’s first foldable smartphone, the strongest rival yet against Samsung’s foldable, speculation has it that the South Korean tech giant is likely to advance the second Galaxy ‘Unpacked’ event of the year by a few weeks to consolidate its leading position in the premium market.

