Samsung set to unveil 3 Galaxy Watch 5 variants in August

San Francisco: Samsung is set to launch Galaxy Watch 5 series in August and three different variants of the upcoming device have appeared on the FCC certification website in the US.

According to a report in GoAndroid, the three Galaxy Watches are likely to come in 40mm, 44mm and 46mm variants.

The SM-R900 Watch model will support Wifi, Bluetooth and NFC.

The SM-R910 and SM-R920 Galaxy Watch 5 models will also offer the same connectivity options of WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity onboard, according to the FCC website.

A wireless charger has also been spotted on the FCC database with model number EP-OR900, the report said on Monday.

The top-end variant is likely to offers a 397mAh battery, while the other two variants may house 276mAh battery.

Also Read Apple won’t stop production of older iPad Pro models this year

The three models may be available in Phantom Black, Silver, Pink Gold, Black and Sapphire variations.

The 46mm Watch 5 Pro is tipped to come in Phantom Black and Silver colours.

Samsung is set to deliver sapphire glass and a titanium build on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

A titanium build is not particularly common for most smartwatches, but it would certainly make for a premium build, earlier reports said.

The benefit of sapphire glass is that it is essentially scratch-proof, giving smartwatches that use the material excellent durability.

The company may bring Galaxy Watch 5 with a thermometer.