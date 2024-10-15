Samsung workers call off strike, decided to resume work: TN govt

Chennai: Over a month-long indefinite strike by the employees of Samsung India Electronics Ltd at its plant near here was called off on Tuesday, October 15 and the workers have decided to resume work, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The state government in a statement said the strike at the factory of the Korean electronics giant in Sriperumbudur has come to an end and all the workers would get back to work.

Also Read Tension at Chennai Samsung plant after police crackdown on striking workers

Pressing for various demands, about 1,100 workers of the total 1,750 employees of Samsung India have been on strike since September 9, which includes wage revision, better work conditions, and registration of the newly formed Samsung India Workers Union backed by CITU by the labour department.

Recently, chief minister M K Stalin instructed minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, T M Anbarasan, minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan and minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, Minister for Public Works E V Velu to hold talks with Samsung India and the agitating workers.

The decision to call off the strike was taken at the conciliatory meeting which was held at the office of the Department of Labour Welfare here on Tuesday in which representatives from Samsung India and the striking workers took part.

Following the discussions with the Ministers and officials, Samsung India announced several welfare measures in the interest of the workers, a government release said.

“All the striking workers will call off the agitation and return to work immediately. On returning to work the management will not victimise the workers for having participated in the protest,” an official release said.

“The workers after returning to work should cooperate with the management fully and not do any such acts prejudicial to the interest of the management. The management will file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer.”

“The workers have informed that they would call off the strike immediately and return to work. Thus the strike at the Samsung factory has come to an end and all the workers are resuming work,” it added.