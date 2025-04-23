San Francisco to Jubilee Hills: Hyderabad joins Cake Picnic trend

Hyderabad has never been one to lag behind when it comes to embracing global trends, be it fashion, food or cultural experiences. And the latest global trend to catch the city’s attention is the Cake Picnic, a social event honouring bakers that has been going viral on social media, worldwide. Known for its vibrant cafe culture and tight-knit creative community, Hyderabad jumped right in style.

What is the Cake Picnic?

As the name suggests, Cake Picnic is a dream come true for every baker who enjoys both creating and sharing their sweet masterpieces with everyone. It is a fun, community-oriented event where bakers, home chefs and dessert enthusiasts come together to share their cakes in a relaxed, picnic-like setting. The idea is simple- everyone brings a whole, uncut cake- homemade or store-bought- and shares it with others.

The trend started in San Francisco, conceptualised by Elisa Sunga, a UX design manager at Google with a passion for baking. Her aim was to build an offline community centred around the joy of cakes. The event’s whimsical, no rules approach quickly caught on, with picnics being hosted across cities like New York, London, Paris, and Los Angeles.

Cake Picnic comes to Hyderabad

On April 20, Sobremesa Bakehouse in Jubilee Hills hosted Hyderabad’s very first Cake Picnic and it was nothing short of magical. The cafe turned into a dreamy, sugar-fueled celebration, where around 30 participants showed up with everything from classic cakes to floral bakes.

The Cake Picnic had only one rule- No cake, no entry. Participants also had the opportunity to fit as many cake slices as possible into the box within just 10 minutes, making it all the more exciting.

The Cake Picnic brought people together in a joyful atmosphere, centered around delicious desserts and shared experiences. Based on Sobremesa’s Instagram, they will soon come up with a round two of this sweet picnic.