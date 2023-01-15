Sana Ali, daughter of a bus driver, appointed assistant tech engineer at ISRO

Financial obstacles cannot stop you from achieving your dreams, proved Sana Ali, the daughter of a bus driver, who has been appointed as an assistant technical engineer in the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Sana, who hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, has been selected for Satish Dhawan Space Center ISRO, located in Sriharikota, Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

Sana Ali achieved this privilege through hard work, courage of faith, and sincerity in purpose.

Her father’s limited financial means and insufficient resources did not prevent Sana from continuing her education. She completed her B.Tech and M.Tech from Vidisha’s Samrat Ashok Technical Institute (SATI).

Her father, Sayed Sajid Ali, had to take loans and Sana’s mother mortgaged her jewellery to help her continue her studies.

Her parents also ignored the comments of their relatives who tried to convince them not to educate Sana. They encouraged them to marry her off at an early age.

“I belong to a middle-class family. I want to give a message to all women; get an education at any cost. Make all efforts to achieve the goal which you have set in your life. You need to work hard keeping aside all the failures coming your way,” said Sana following her selection.

In 2022, Sana Ali was married to engineer Akram of Gwalior. She received support from her husband and in-laws. Sana says that her parents and in-laws have supported her through her studies and job.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia congratulated Sana.

On January 13, CM Shivraj wrote in a tweet, “Hearty congratulations to Vidisha’s daughter, Sana Ali on being selected as Technical Assistant at @isro’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre! Ladies like you are making Madhya Pradesh proud and revealing the potential of daughters. I wish you all the best for a happy, successful and bright future ahead.”

विदिशा की बेटी, सना अली को @isro के सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर में टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट के रूप में चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई!



Scindia tweeted, “Many congratulations, Sana! Best wishes for your bright future. This achievement of yours achieved even in difficult circumstances is a matter of pride for entire Madhya Pradesh.”