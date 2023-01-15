Saudi lawyer Jood Al-Harthi appointed at UN secy-gen Guterres’ office

Riyadh: In an affirmation of the competence and capabilities of Saudi women, female lawyer of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Jood Al-Harthi has been appointed in the office of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, local media reported.

According to the Arabic daily Al Ekhbariya, Jood Al-Harthi has assumed the position of political affairs officer.

Al-Harthi was able to assume this position after a successful scientific and practical career. She previously worked in the United Nations office of political and peacebuilding affairs.

تأكيداً على مكانة المرأة السعودية..



تعيين جود الحارثي مسؤولة الشؤون السياسية في مكتب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/etHaytAHE6 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) January 13, 2023

As per media reports, she also represented the organization of the Islamic conference at the international Geneva conference of OIC and participated in another conference of the OIC for the youth category in Europe.

Al-Harthi studied international law and political affairs at Swansea University in Britain, and gained great experience in this field through her training at the United Nations office in Riyadh, the federal court in California, and a number of international law firms in Britain, America and the UAE.