Saudi lawyer Jood Al-Harthi appointed at UN secy-gen Guterres’ office

Jood Al-Harthi has assumed the position of political affairs officer.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 15th January 2023 10:57 am IST
Saudi female lawyer appointed at UN chief Guterres office
Photo: Alekhbariya/Twitter

Riyadh: In an affirmation of the competence and capabilities of Saudi women, female lawyer of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Jood Al-Harthi has been appointed in the office of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, local media reported.

According to the Arabic daily Al Ekhbariya, Jood Al-Harthi has assumed the position of political affairs officer.

Also Read
Jeddah airport launches free shuttle service for pilgrims to Makkah

Al-Harthi was able to assume this position after a successful scientific and practical career. She previously worked in the United Nations office of political and peacebuilding affairs.

As per media reports, she also represented the organization of the Islamic conference at the international Geneva conference of OIC and participated in another conference of the OIC for the youth category in Europe.

Al-Harthi studied international law and political affairs at Swansea University in Britain, and gained great experience in this field through her training at the United Nations office in Riyadh, the federal court in California, and a number of international law firms in Britain, America and the UAE.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button