Jeddah airport launches free shuttle service for pilgrims to Makkah

The new service will take pilgrims from Terminal 1 at the airport to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 14th January 2023 1:53 am IST
Jeddah airport launches free shuttle service for pilgrims to Makkah's Grand Mosque
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Jeddah: The King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has launched a free shuttle service to transport pilgrims.

The announcement was made through the airport’s Twitter account on Thursday, January 12.

Also Read
Haj 2023: Saudi Arabia lifts limit on number of pilgrims

The tweet stated that the new service will take pilgrims from Terminal 1 at the airport to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

To avail the service, passenger must wear the Ihram clothes and produce the national ID for Saudis or passport in case of foreigners.

The buses will depart from the airport every two hours, from 10 am to 10 pm, and will depart from the Grand Mosque every two hours, from noon to midnight.

Also Read
Haj 2023: COVID-19 vaccination must; Know registration rules

On January 10, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced the restoration of pilgrims capacity to pre-pandemic levels along with the abolition of minimum age restrictions after three years of restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button