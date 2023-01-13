Haj 2023: COVID-19 vaccination must; Know registration rules

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah confirmed that those people who are planning to perform Haj this year need to be fully immunized with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccination.

The ministry stated that the Haj pilgrims this year must also get the meningococcal vaccine and the seasonal influenza vaccine.

The pilgrim should not be suffering from acute chronic diseases or any infectious diseases.

Registration rules for Haj 2023/1444

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has confirmed that priority for registration this year will be given to those who have not performed Haj before.

A new pilgrim can accompany the main applicant, provided he shows his status for the first time in his application.

The came during the ministry’s response to a question on its Twitter account from a person who wanted to know the reason for rejecting his Haj request. The applicant had performed Haj 16 years ago.

The minimum age for Haj application is 12 years.

On January 5, Kingdom announced the start of the registration period for the Haj pilgrimage 2023 for citizens and residents in the Kingdom.

On January 10, Kingdom announced that it will no longer impose limits on the number of pilgrims for this year’s Haj after three years of restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 4, Saudi Arabia announced plans for a service that will allow people wishing to perform Haj to apply from outside the kingdom.

The “individual pilgrims” service is part of a series of measures introduced by the ministry to improve the way people apply for the Haj.