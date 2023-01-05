Saudi: Haj 2023 registration opens for residents, citizens

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday announced the start of the registration period for the Haj pilgrimage 2023 for citizens and residents in the Kingdom, offering four packages for the residence of “Guests of Rahman”.

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah said that those who are interested in performing the Haj this year can register through the Nusuk application or the Ministry’s website.

Coinciding with the start of applying for this year’s Haj for pilgrims from within the Kingdom, the Ministry offered four packages starting from 3,465 Saudi riyals— the lowest package, and 11,435 Saudi riyals—the highest package.

The Ministry confirmed that these prices do not include value-added tax, and neither do they include the price of land or air transportation to Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

Packages of domestic pilgrims are as follows

The price of the first package is 3,465 Saudi riyals, which is within the economic range.

The second package is 7,037 Saudi riyals, which includes hospitality camps.

As for the third package, its price is 9,214 Saudi riyals, and it includes camps that have been developed to provide a high-end service.

The fourth package, its price is 11,435 Saudi riyals, and it includes the six towers in Mina near the Jamarat.

In turn, the Saudi Deputy Minister of Haj and Umrah, Abdul Fattah Mashat, announced that it was decided not to stipulate the mahram (male guardian) in Haj this year.

He explained, in statements to the official Al-Ikhbariya channel, that women can perform Haj without a mahram, and within a group of women, during the Haj season this year 1444 AH.

On Wednesday, the ministry said that it had provided its services to 7 million pilgrims, of whom 4 million had submitted an Umrah visa, during the past year 2022.

The Ministry affirmed that it relied heavily on electronic applications to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers, noting its endeavor in the coming years to have all procedures electronic, from the beginning of the idea of ​​arrival until departure, passing through all stations such as hotel reservations, services, transportation and crowd management.