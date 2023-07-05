Sana Khan, Anas Saiyad welcome their first child, it’s a…

Sana Khan had announced the pregnancy in March this year

In anniversary wish for Mufti Anas, Sana Khan writes, 'You lead me closer to Allah'
Mufti Anas and Sana Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Putting an end all speculations, former Sana Khan finally announced that she and her husband Anas Sayaid have welcomed their first child today, on July 5. The couple’s bundle of joy is a precious baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Sana Khan shared a heartfelt video with a text written on it which read, “Assalamualaikum. Allah Tala Ne Mukaddar Mai Likha. Phir Usko Pura Kiya Aur Asaan Kiya. Aur Jab Allah Deta Hai To Khush Aur Musarrat Ke Saath Deta Hai. Toh Allah Tala Ne Hame Beta Diya. (Allah has written it in our destiny. Then He fulfilled it and made it easy. And when Allah gives, He gives with happiness and joy. So Allah has blessed us with a son.)”

“May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours,” Sana captioned her video.

Fans have been pouring congratulatory messages on her post.

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad got married on November 20 in 2020. Before that, Sana Khan was associated with the entertainment industry and was one of the popular young actresses. However, she decided to quit the glamorous world to follow the spiritual path in October 2020 and chose to marry Anas. 

