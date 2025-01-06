Sana Khan announces birth of second child: Baby boy or girl?

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad are overjoyed as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The former actress shared the happy news in her latest vlog and also took to Instagram stories, expressing her gratitude with the caption “Alhamdulillah.”

The vlog captures her journey to the hospital and also offers a heartwarming glimpse of the newborn.

Sana and Anas welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Tariq Jamil, in July 2023. The couple, who got married in 2020, have often shared their life updates with fans, and this new addition to their family has brought immense joy and blessings.

Fans and well-wishers have been flooding their social media with congratulatory messages.