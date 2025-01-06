Sana Khan announces birth of second child: Baby boy or girl?

The former actress shared the happy news in her latest vlog and also took to Instagram stories, expressing her gratitude with the caption "Alhamdulillah"

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th January 2025 6:53 pm IST
Sana Khan announces birth of second child: Baby boy or girl?
Sana Khan and Mufti Anas (Instagram)

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad are overjoyed as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The former actress shared the happy news in her latest vlog and also took to Instagram stories, expressing her gratitude with the caption “Alhamdulillah.”

The vlog captures her journey to the hospital and also offers a heartwarming glimpse of the newborn.

Sana and Anas welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Tariq Jamil, in July 2023. The couple, who got married in 2020, have often shared their life updates with fans, and this new addition to their family has brought immense joy and blessings.

Fans and well-wishers have been flooding their social media with congratulatory messages.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th January 2025 6:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button