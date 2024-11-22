Sana Khan announces second pregnancy, 'Dear Allah, we can't...'

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan has shared the good news of her second pregnancy with her husband, Anas Sayed. The announcement, made through an emotional and heartwarming post on Instagram, comes year after the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Tariq Jamil, in July last year.

Sana expressed her gratitude to the Almighty with a heartfelt dua in her announcement. She wrote:

“Alhamdulillah. ‘Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer.’ ‘Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God-fearing.’ Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms His responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us.”

Fans and well-wishers have flooded her post with congratulatory messages

Sana’s spiritual journey began in 2020 when she decided to quit showbiz to focus on her faith. Her decision to leave the entertainment industry shocked many fans, but she explained that it was a step towards a more meaningful life.

That same year, Sana married Anas Sayed in a private ceremony in Surat on November 20. Their wedding was a simple and intimate affair attended by close family and friends.

Sana remains active on Instagram, where she often shares glimpses of her life, including moments from her spiritual journey. She also performed Haj this year.