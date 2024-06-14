Sana Khan embarks on Haj today, seeks forgiveness from all

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia for her second Haj pilgrimage. This journey is particularly special for her and her husband, Mufti Anas, as they are performing Haj for the first time with their 11-month-old son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

As the annual Islamic pilgrimage begins today, Sana Khan took to her Instagram stories to apologize to anyone she may have hurt. She wrote a heartfelt message seeking forgiveness and blessings for a successful pilgrimage.

“Aaj Allah Taala Ke Qaram Se HAJJ ke Liye Mina Rawana Hone Wali Hoon. Apne Tammam Bhai Bheno Se Darkhwast Hai Ke Meri Taraf Se Kissiko Zehni ya Jismani Takleef Pochi Ho Toh Mujhe Allah Taala ke Khush Nudi ke Liye Maaf Farmade. Mai Tahe Dil se Aap Sabse Maafi Mangti Hoon. Allah Taala Aapko Ajre Azeem Ata Farmaye. Aameen. Aap Ki Behen SAIYAD SANA KHAN,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Sana Khan recently shared a photo with Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza, who are also on their Haj pilgrimage this year. The photo quickly went viral online.

This year, Haj started on June 14, 2024, after the crescent moon was sighted on June 6, marking the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah. The Day of Arafah will be on June 15, and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 16.