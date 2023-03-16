Sana Khan expecting first child, announces it officially

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan is on cloud nine as she is set to welcome her first child in June this year. She announced the news during a recent interview with Iqra TV and a clip of the announcement was shared on one of her fan pages on Instagram.

In the video, Sana Khan can seen saying, “I just can’t wait to have my baby in my hands.” Watch the video below.

Fans have flooded the viral post with congratulatory messages, expressing their love and support for the couple. The news of Sana’s pregnancy has come as a pleasant surprise for her fans, who are eagerly waiting to welcome the little one into the world.

Sana Khan, who shot to fame with her appearance in the popular reality show Bigg Boss, had announced her retirement from the entertainment industry in 2020. She then tied the knot with Gujarat-based businessman Anas Saiyad in November 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

As Sana prepares to embark on this new chapter of her life, we wish her a happy and healthy pregnancy, and all the joys that come with motherhood.