Sana Khan goes on Umrah again, ‘Allah has been very kind to us’

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad have jetted off to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. This is couple’s second Umrah in 2022 and the third one after their marriage. It was just a month ago in Ramzan (April) when Sana and Anas had performed their pilgrimage.

Taking to her Instagram Saturday, Sana khan posted a picture of herself and Anas with the caption, “Alhamdulillah Allah has been very kind to us. And Allah blessed me with this beautiful soul @anas_saiyad20 who made my life better in ways I could never imagine in which the most important thing is he got me closer to Allah and the shariah ♥️ Everyday I learn from him I watch I practice. May Allah make it easy for us. Allah ke ghar ka bulawa 🤲🏻#sanakhan #anassaiyad #alhamdulillah #madina #makkah #umrah”.

Let’s have a quick recap of her Umrah in Ramzan.

For the unversed, the 33-year-old celeb who left the Hindi Film Industry, tied the knot with a Gujarat-based Mufti Anas Sayied in November 2020.

Earlier this week, Sana Khan launched her own YouTube channel ‘Sana Khan Vlogs’. She made the big announcement on Instagram on May18. Sana dropped her first official vlog as an introductory video on May 19. Check it out below.