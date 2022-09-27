Sana Khan receives CZN Burak’s signature bread in Dubai [Video]

Hyderabad: When we speak about Dubai, how can we miss talking about the cooking sensation Ozdemir Burak aka CZN Burak. The celebrity chef, who enjoys a massive fan following of 41.4M on Instagram, is known for his distinctive methodology of cooking various Turkish and Syrian delicacies.

In past, we have seen several popular stars and prominent personalities from across the globe visiting his luxurious restaurant in Dubai and receiving a personalized bread loaf with their names written on it. Former actress Sana Khan is the latest one join the list.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sana shared a video of herself enjoying the lavish food at Turkish chef’s eatery in Dubai. “Dubai Vibes. Had super fun enjoying our dinner at CZN BURAK,” she captioned. In the clip, we can also see CZN Burak posing with Khan and her husband Mufti Anas, with his much talked-about style of greeting celebrities with his personalized bread loaf which had ‘Sana Khan’ written on it. Watch it below.

Speaking more about CZN Burak, the chef shot to fame after videos of him preparing large-sized portions of food in equally large dishes went viral on social media. He is known for preparing the food by only looking into the camera. Meanwhile, check out the videos and pictures of other celebrities who received his personalized bread loafs in past.