Sana Khan slammed for her comments on depression ‘Shame on you’

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, known for her active presence on social media and YouTube, has sparked controversy over her recent comments about postpartum depression. Sana, who is currently in her third trimester of her second pregnancy with husband Anas Saiyad, recently shared her personal experiences in a new video.

In the clip that is going viral, Sana opened up about the challenges she faced after giving birth to her first child, particularly dealing with postpartum depression. While sharing her perspective, she encouraged women to focus less on the term “depression” and instead, look for ways to overcome it.

She stated, “If someone is battling postpartum depression, don’t think too much about it. Let it go because, at the end of it, it affects your mental health. It is difficult; lifestyle changes, suddenly there is a new person next to you who wakes up crying, your sleep cycle changes… I also noticed a lot of similar things.”

“I remember feeling fatigued and dozing off while feeding the baby. This is very normal; a person could also feel lonely even if there are 100 people at home. I have also gone through that. But when you constantly tell yourself that you are depressed, somewhere, you will start feeling it. Try to overcome it; try to improve your spirituality,” Sana Khan added.

However, her comments did not sit well with a section of the audience, with many criticizing her for oversimplifying a serious mental health issue. Social media users slammed Sana, accusing her of being insensitive and allegedly spreading misinformation. One user commented, “How stupid is she? At this point, she says these absurd things just for attention. People need to stop giving her the clout she wants.”

Another wrote, “Why does she or any random celebrity feel the need to talk about mental health when they aren’t professionals? Who asked for her opinion?”

Others criticized her privileged lifestyle, suggesting that her experience does not reflect the struggles of average mothers. “Easy for you to say with nanny and all the servants working around you to take care of the baby and do all the house chores. The depression women go through after giving birth is very real,” one user commented under Instagram post.

Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Saiyad in 2020 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 5, 2023. The couple announced Sana’s second pregnancy in November 2023.