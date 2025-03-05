Sana Khan under fire for insisting Sambhavna Seth to wear Burqa on her show

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who left showbiz to embrace a more spiritual path, recently launched her own podcast on YouTube, where she is inviting industry friends to share their experiences during Ramzan. In an upcoming episode, actress Sambhavna Seth will be seen joining her.

However, a viral clip from Sambhavna’s log has sparked controversy, with Sana receiving backlash from netizens for asking Sambhavna to wear a dupatta and burqa. In the video, Sana is heard saying, “Tere paas ek acchi salwar kameez nahi hai… thappad chahiye? Where is your dupatta? Burqa laao… Sambhavna ko burqa pehnao.”

Sambhavna responded by explaining that she has gained 15 kgs and none of her clothes fit her properly. She added, “People will focus on what we say, not on our clothes. People will love us for who we are.”

The clip did not sit well with many social media users, who called out Sana for being rude and imposing her beliefs on others. One user wrote, “Sana was wrong and rude here… You can’t force anyone about the choice of clothes.” Another commented, “Sambhavna is not Muslim. Sana should not force her for anything. Forcing someone to follow a belief is against Islam.”

While some defended Sana, saying she was joking, others criticized her for setting a bad example.

Sana Khan quit acting before marrying Anas in 2020 and removed all her past social media posts related to the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Sambhavna Seth has been a popular face on reality TV, having participated in Bigg Boss 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, and more.